ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: Propositions on November general election ballot

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In addition to the many races on the ballot for the November general election, voters in El Paso County will decide whether they'll help pay for projects and improvements at County parks and facilities and at University Medical Center. The combined projects total more than $720 million. If they are approved, taxpayers will see increases in their County and UMC taxes for upwards of 30 years.

Also on the ballot, a proposition from the City of El Paso for voters to decide the fate of the Multipurpose Center in downtown El Paso. The $180 million bond for the project was passed by voters in 2012, but over the years, legal expenses and the cost of relocating residents living in the proposed site has left $128 million of the bond. Voters can choose "Yes" to end the project, or "No" to continue using the remaining funds.

