ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: Meet the two men in the runoff for El Paso Mayor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Early voting for the City Runoff Election ends on Tuesday, with election day on Saturday, December 14.

Before you cast your vote, you'll have one more opportunity to hear from the two men running to be the next mayor of El Paso. Businessman Renard Johnson and current City Representative for District 1 and attorney Brian Kennedy sit down for one-on-one interviews with ABC-7 Xtra Sunday host Mark Ross.

Hear what they have to say about economic development, your property taxes, fixing El Paso's streets and strengthening the city's police force, among other issues.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.