Person on Ft. Bliss being tested for measles

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) -- A patient on Ft. Bliss is being tested for measles. The person showed up at the Mendoza Clinic with measles symptoms today. William Beaumont Army Medical Center is now informing the public out of an abundance of caution to contain any possible spread. The center reminds everyone that this in not a confirmed case of measles.

Any person at the Mendoza Clinic between 12:30 and 3:30 today should monitor themselves for symptoms for the next 21 days, starting tomorrow. If unvaccinated, you should get the vaccine within the next 72 hours. Officials say you can go to the nearest network pharmacy for a vaccine.

Symptoms include a fever of 101 degrees or higher, cough, runny nose, sneezing, congestion, red eyes, and rash.