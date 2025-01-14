Geotechnical engineer weighs in on cross-border tunnel; says it was made using low technology

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 spoke to Dr. John C. Lommler, principal geotechnical engineer and adjunct professor at New Mexico State University, to learn more about the construction of the cross-border tunnel discovered on January 8.

Dr. Lommler told ABC-7 that a lot of hard physical work and low technology appear to have gone into the construction of this tunnel.

Homeland Security Investigations says the tunnel is approximately 6 ft. wide and 4 ft. in length; it is held up by 2x4 wood beams and has electricity and a ventilation system.

“The trick is to have ventilation, because if you don't have ventilation, the air can run down the oxygen level, and it could be dangerous to be in there,” said Dr. Lommler.

Dr. Lommler says the thing that surprised him about the tunnel is that it went under the river because there can be blow-ins when tunneling under a river.

Dr. Lommler says hiring a contractor to build this type of tunnel that goes from the border to the Boone Street storm drain in El Paso would probably cost a couple of million dollars.