ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: Healthcare in 2025 with Nicholas Tejeda, Group President of Tenet Healthcare

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Nicholas Tejeda has gone from working in his father's pharmacy in Kansas, to being CEO of The Hospitals of Providence, and now Group President, Western Group for Tenet Healthcare, overseeing facilities in Texas, New Mexico and California.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, Tejeda sits down for a one-on-one interview with Mark Ross. Find out why Tejeda and his family have remained in El Paso, even with becoming one of three group presidents for Tenet. He'll explain the challenges of healthcare in 2025 and how artificial intelligence could improve experiences for patients. He'll also talk about being a DJ during his senior leadership meetings.

ABC-7 Xtra airs Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

