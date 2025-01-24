ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY – President Trump’s Executive Order on birthright citizenship

On his first day in office last Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring an end to birthright citizenship, which is in the Fourteenth Amendment.

The amendment resulted from overturning the 1857 Dred Scott decision which denied citizenship to black people and upheld slavery in U.S. Territories. It's been in effect for more than a century and upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.

President Trump's order says children of undocumented migrants are not covered by the Fourteenth Amendment's guarantee of citizenship.

The executive order would go into effect 30 days after the signing and affect migrants giving birth after that date. But on Thursday, a federal judge in Washington state issued a temporary restraining order to block it for 14 days, during which time hearings will be held.

What would the effects be in El Paso should the executive order be allowed? Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra, host Mark Ross talks with Melissa Lopez, executive director of Estrella del Paso, Dylan Corbett, executive director of Hope Border Institute, and former El Paso mayor Dee Margo who will offer a Republican perspective on the order.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.