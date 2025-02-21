ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: Oscars preview

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Hollywood's biggest night is coming. The 97th Academy Awards are Sunday, March 2. You can watch The Oscars on ABC-7 beginning at 5 p.m. This Sunday, ABC-7 Xtra will have a preview of the big night.

Three films are leading the pack for the Oscar for Best Picture. Conclave, a thriller set at the Vatican as a new pope is being chosen with plenty of mystery and intrigue leading up to the decision; The Brutalist, a story of an immigrant architect and his wife who flee to the U.S. after World War II and whose lives are changed forever by a wealthy client; and Anora, the tale of an exotic dancer who marries the son of a Russian oligarch and how his family tries to end the marriage.

In the race for Actress in a Leading Role, Mikey Madison was the surprise winner last weekend at the BAFTAs for Anora, beating out favorite Demi Moore (The Substance) who won at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here) also won a Golden Globe. Torres and her mother both worked for the same director and her mom was nominated for an Oscar in 1999. Also nominated are Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Demi Moore, and Karla Sofía Gascón in Emilia Pérez, the first out transgender actress to be nominated for an award.

For Actor in a Leading Role, Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) is the favorite, having won a BAFTA, Golden Globe and Critics Choice award. If he wins, this would be his second Best Actor Oscar. Also competing are Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice).

ABC-7 Xtra host Mark Ross and guest Felipa Solis with the Broadcast Film Critics Association will preview The Oscars. Watch Sunday at 10:35 p.m. right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.