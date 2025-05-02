Skip to Content
ABC-7 Xtra Sunday: Mental Health Resources for Children and Teens

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All during the month of May, ABC-7's Be Mindful initiative is bringing you stories about you and your mental health.

This Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, the focus is on the mental health of children and teens. We'll have information about new resources to help parents and educators better identify mental health issues in children, and details about a new mobile crisis unit that brings mental health help directly to children and teens.

Be sure to watch ABC-7 Xtra Sunday, Sunday night at 10:35, right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

