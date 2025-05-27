Honoring Mental Health Advocates: Sharon Butterworth to Receive Richard Salcido Lifetime Achievement Award

As part of ABC's Be Mindful Initiative, ABC 7 has continued to highlight mental wellness resources and groups in our community. This month, our focus is not only on reminding you, you're not alone, but also on celebrating the individuals who are paving the way on eliminating the stigma on mental health in our community.

Among the most influential of these community pillars is Sharon Butterworth. a tireless advocate for mental health in the Borderland. Through years of service, Sharon has helped eliminate stigma, championed mental health education and worked to expand access to care for those in need.

In recognition of her transformative leadership and unwavering dedication, Sharon Butterworth will be honored on Wednesday May 27th with the Richard Salcido Lifetime Achievement Award. This prestigious award acknowledges her lasting impact and commitment to improving mental health.

Sharon Butterworth sat down with ABC 7's Marcel Clarke to share her personal journey on how she became a transformative leader.