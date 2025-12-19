ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – 30 years of El Paso Inc.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A lot has changed in El Paso and the Borderland over the last few decades, including how we report on it.

Our news partners at El Paso Inc. are marking 30 years of focus on the business community and news currents of the region and beyond.

The print and news industry itself has seen some major changes in that time as well.

So what are some of the biggest stories of the last three decades, and what's on the horizon for reporting on the decades to come?

Join host Andrew J. Polk as he speaks with Publisher Secret Wherret and Editor Robert Gray of El Paso Inc. as they talk about the reporting trends, big stories, and keeping the business going in an ever-changing media landscape.