ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – In-depth on “7 in the City”

December 19, 2025 6:55 PM
Published 12:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new way of talking about events, organizations and businesses - with a local touch.

ABC-7 launched our new initiative "7 in the City" just eight months ago. 

You may have seen some of the reports from a familiar face on-air and on social media.

So what goes into making it happen?

Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra, join host Andrew J. Polk as he talks with 7 in the city reporter Isabella Martinez and we see some of the best reports from the last year. Tune in Sunday at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at 10 Weekend.

