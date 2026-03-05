Trotter family prepares to sue over deaths of children from flooding in Ruidoso last year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The parents of two children who died in the flooding in Ruidoso last summer are now preparing to sue the village, mayor and more, for what they call a failure to do their jobs and failing their responsibility to people in that community.

Sebastian and Stephanie Trotter have been through a lot physically and emotionally since the flooding reached historic levels on July 8th. That's when the Rio Ruidoso rose more than 20 feet from rains that ran off the burn scars from the fires the year prior, sweeping away their children, 7 year-old Sebastian Rowan and 4 year-old Charlotte, from the riverside campground they were staying at.

"After a long, long time of praying and thinking about it, we are being led in the right direction," Sebastian said, "and there should be accountability somewhere."

"Definitely some justice for our children," Stephanie added in an interview with ABC-7.

Their attorney Brian Kennedy filed a notice of intent to sue over the deaths, naming the Village of Ruidoso, Mayor Lynn D. Crawford, and the campground they were staying at as defendants.

The parents say they want changes to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else, like their children and another man killed in that flooding.

"There were three lives that were lost that day and in a very, very dramatic situation," Sebastian said. "And so change and justice is what needs to happen. Accountability is at the forefront of my mind."

The Trotters say they haven't received any communication from Crawford or the Village of Ruidoso. But they found support from the El Paso community, including the renaming of a park their children played at in their honor.

"Raising them - I always told them, I'm raising you guys to be good people," Stephanie said. "And they were good."

The emotional impact of that day is still very present for the Trotters.

"That's one thing that's day by day," Stephanie said with tears in here eyes. "There's a lot of crying every day now. But, really, sometimes you take it day by day by day. Sometimes you literally take it minute by minute."

The Trotters say they plan to stay in El Paso for the next several years at least to see this case through as they continue their lives and the memories of their children with the support of the community.