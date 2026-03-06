ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – One-on-One with Sheriff Oscar Ugarte

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With a bit more than a year in office now, El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte (D) is still making adjustments to the Sheriff's Office and how it responds to the community's needs.

Other issues at hand include dealing with issues like state and federal immigration requirements, drunk driving enforcement, staffing levels, Flock license plate reader cameras and more.

Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra, join host Andrew J. Polk as he talks one-on one with Sheriff Ugarte on his priorities coming into office and what the challenges and goals are now.

Tune in Sunday at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at 10 Weekend.