ABC-7 Xtra Investigation: Records show ‘possible collaboration’ discussions between El Paso County and UTEP executive on Coliseum

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County has released records detailing communications over a seven-month period between a county official and an executive from the University of Texas at El Paso regarding Coliseum management and sports tourism. The records were released in response to an open records request filed by ABC-7.

The documents primarily contain text message exchanges between Melissa Carrillo, executive director of operations for El Paso County, and Jorge Vasquez, executive director of the Office of Special Events at the University of Texas at El Paso, who oversees the Sun Bowl.

Records reviewed by ABC-7 show that communications spanning from September 2025 to April 2026 involved scheduling meetings and discussing facility and sports tourism contracts.

The records come after the El Paso Sports Commission approached county leaders last week seeking a 30-year contract. The commission, which currently manages the Coliseum and oversees sports tourism for the county, submitted an unsolicited proposal after learning that officials were in talks with the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) about potentially managing the Coliseum.

ABC-7's open records request sought communications with various county and University of Texas at El Paso leaders. These leaders included El Paso County Chief Administrator Betsy Keller, all county commissioners and the county judge, as well as University of Texas at El Paso President Heather Wilson.

In a letter to ABC-7, the County Attorney’s Office said the commissioners, the judge and Keller had no responsive records for the request.

The released records show Carrillo initiated contact with Vasquez on Sept. 18, 2025, via email, proposing a “possible collaboration between UTEP and the County.” Vasquez responded the following day, agreeing to meet.

According to El Paso County’s website, County Operations “oversees Communications, Contracts, Government Affairs, Enterprise Justice, and Volunteer Services.”

On Sept. 24, 2025, Vasquez texted Carrillo to confirm she had his cell number for a potential meeting.

Carrillo suggested a meeting the week of Oct. 4, 2025, which Vasquez confirmed worked for him.

Vasquez responded, stating he was “Looking forward to meeting with you.”

Vasquez again tried to connect on Oct. 27, 2025, asking Carrillo to call him. Carrillo informed him she was in Tampa for a conference. Vasquez pressed for a quick call to address minor questions, stating, “It’s nothing super in depth for now.” Carrillo agreed to call during a break.

Carrillo reconnected with Vasquez on Dec. 4, 2025, saying, “I want to check in and let you know I’m planning on my end.” They scheduled a lunch meeting and finalized plans to meet at Cafe Central on Dec. 12, 2025.

After lunch, Carrillo thanked Vasquez and apologized for rushing. She suggested they “stay in touch over the next few months.” Vasquez replied, “It was great seeing you and catching up. Yes, let’s communicate as you work through this.”

Vasquez followed up on Jan. 15, 2026, requesting “the current contract to take a look and finalize the report on my side.”

"Happy New Year! I hope you were able to take at least a bit of a break. I wanted to follow up on our last conversation. Would you be able to send me the current contract so I can review it and finalize the report on my side? Thank you, my friend," Vasquez wrote in a text message.

Carrillo responded on Jan. 21, 2026, agreeing to send “current contracts on the facilities and sports tourism” and proposed another lunch in February.

On Jan. 23, 2026, Carrillo informed Vasquez that her assistant would send the contracts and a lunch invitation for mid-February.

Carrillo also alerted Vasquez that the sports commission would present its monthly report to Commissioners Court on Feb. 9, 2026, and recommended that he watch it on YouTube.

“On 2/9, the sports commission will be presenting their monthly report to the court. The meeting is on YouTube. You may want to tune in and see…,” Carrillo wrote.

“Really? 🤔 Ok, I’ll add it to my reminders. What time?” Vasquez asked.

“The meeting starts at 9:30, but depending on where the court is on their agenda, the timing can vary when they get to that item. For now, plan on around 10:30. I’ll text you to keep you updated so you’ll know when they’re up,” Carrillo responded.

Carrillo and Vasquez confirmed their lunch plans for Feb. 18, 2026, at Mesa Street.

Vasquez made multiple attempts to contact Carrillo in April 2026, texting her on April 8 and again on April 13, before emailing her that same day to request a call.

ABC-7 has reached out to the County and UTEP requesting interviews regarding the discussions between Carrillo and Vasquez.

UTEP Assistant Director of Media Relations Victor Arreola said Vasquez would not be available for an interview and referred back to a statement the university provided last week.

Arreola also provided an additional comment, which read: “We are currently unaware of any published Request for Proposal (RFP) from the County regarding the El Paso County Coliseum. If an RFP is published that aligns with UTEP’s mission, we will evaluate whether submitting a proposal makes sense for UTEP and make a decision at that time.”

ABC-7 reported last week that, at Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting, Janet Vargas, president of the El Paso County Sports Commission, said the commission is willing to invest $12 million of its own funds into the Coliseum. Cory Herman, owner of the El Paso Rhinos, also attended to bolster the proposal, stating that he would build a new ice rink attached to the events center and, once completed, a new field house—all at his own expense.

At that meeting, Tony Rodriguez, director of events for the El Paso County Sports Commission, said the unsolicited bid proposal was prompted by concerns over rumors about the Coliseum’s future management. Rodriguez said he heard from multiple sources that University of Texas at El Paso was expected to take over operations.

“When you hear from one or two people, it’s different. When you hear the same thing from four people, it’s not a coincidence,” Rodriguez said.

He added that the persistent rumors created an unfair environment and made the Sports Commission’s proposal necessary.

Rodriguez said its contract with El Paso County began in 2003 and expires in September 2027.

Judge Ricardo Samaniego said the court had not been aware of the proposal before it became public.

County Commissioners Iliana Holguin and Sergio Coronado told ABC-7 last week they were told last year by Chief Administrator Betsy Keller that UTEP was interested in managing the venue. They added that this was the first time they had heard of any update or “promise” of the contract to UTEP.

Keller did not respond to a request for comment.

As of last week, ABC-7’s review of publicly available records found no evidence of a publicly issued solicitation, request for proposals, or bidding process for new Coliseum management.