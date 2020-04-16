Workers at Sunland Park Target store, Pebble Hills High School among latest virus cases

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- Workers at the Sunland Park Target store and Pebble Hills High School are among the latest El Pasoans to be diagnosed with the coronavirus, but officials on Thursday told ABC-7 that both the store and the school have been sanitized.

Target said in a statement that it has one store employee in quarantine and on paid leave after testing positive with the health department. The store was quickly deep cleaned and sanitized after it was notified of the confirmed case, the retailer said.

Meantime, the Socorro Independent School District confirmed a Pebble Hills custodian also tested positive within the past day for the virus and is currently recovering at home. Officials said that employee was last on campus three weeks ago and the school has been disinfected twice since that date.

According to health officials, as of Thursday evening there have been 451 El Pasoans infected by the virus. Seven of those people have died, while 62 have recovered.