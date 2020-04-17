Essential workers can get drive-thru tested for virus in Las Cruces on Sunday

Health

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Essential workers in Las Cruces can get screened for the coronavirus during a drive-up screening event.

The New Mexico Department of Health will conduct drive-up screening at the Las Cruces Public Health Office, 1170 N. Solano, from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, or until test supplies run out.

The screening is open to first-responders, health-care workers, long-term care workers, utility workers and any employee of all essential businesses. You don't have to have symptoms to be tested.

Organizers are asking that participants limit themselves to just two people per car to avoid unnecessary risk for viral spread.

No insurance is required.

For more information the Department of Health has added several new features to its COVOD-19 website, https://cv.nmhealth.org/ including testing locations, information by county, demographic information for positive cases and the ability to track cases by zip code.

In addition, New Mexicans can continue to call with health-related questions to the Department of Health’s coronavirus hotline at 855-600-3453. For non-health-related questions or concerns call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.