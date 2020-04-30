Virtual vigil held for El Paso nurse who died after contracting coronavirus

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- A virtual vigil was held Wednesday night for Karla Dominguez, a pediatric intensive care nurse at the Hospitals of Providence, who died two weeks after she tested positive for Covid-19.



A prayer from Catholic Bishop Mark Seitz opened the vigil followed by co-workers who described by Dominguez as dedicated to her job and dedicated to the children she cared for in the pediatric intensive care unit.



Idali Cooper was among those who had worked alongside Dominguez and was chosen by her parents to read a statement to mourners.



“All we ask moving forward is that everyone keeps praying, not just for Karla, but for all of her co-workers who continue to endanger themselves while keeping everyone safe.”



As the vigil came to a close, the song Amor Eterno played as a reminder from friends that their love for the young nurse will be eternal.



The Hospitals of Providence has said that Dominguez did not work with any Covid-19 patients. However, her father – who is also a doctor - told the El Paso Times that he believes she picked up the virus at work.

City officials said they could not specifically tie her death to the coronavirus, so she is not counted among the death toll for El Paso. But El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar tweeted that Dominguez is one of more than 60 registered nurses from across the nation who have died due to Covid-19.