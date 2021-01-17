Nursing school enrollment in El Paso sees dramatic increase during pandemic

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- As medical centers remain in need of backup all across the country, the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso has a brand new class of students officially entering their first semester of nursing school and getting one step closer to helping in the fight against Covid-19.

“We have welcomed them to the profession today by giving them their white coats so they will have the symbol of being a trusted professional," said Stephanie Woods, Dean of the Hunt School of Nursing at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso.

Locally and nationally, medical school administrators have noticed a sharp rise in new applicants ready to come help fight the virus.

The Association of American Medical Colleges says medical school applications went up by 18% during 2020.

“We are excited to be the future heroes that we plan to be and be the best nurses and this pandemic proves we have to work for this," said student Michelle Diaz.

Overall, a total of 78 students got their white coats during the ceremony.