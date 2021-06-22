Texas Tech unveils new El Paso dental clinic to serve 60,000

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- A big milestone for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, specifically the dental school.

The university on Tuesday unveiled its brand new dental clinic, which will provide care from faculty and student providers and specialize in high-tech, same-day dentistry.

The clinic is expected to expand oral care in the community for 60,000 patients a year.

The completion of the new facility marks a major step for Woody Hunt School of Dental Medicine, becoming the first dental school in Texas in the last 50 years.

It was seeded with a $25 million gift from Woody, Gayle and Josh hunt, and the Texas delegation secured $40 million over the past two state legislative sessions for the school.

The dental school is expected to have an annual economic impact of $60 million.

The inaugural class will officially be welcomed next week.

The university said it received about 1,000 applications for about 40 slots