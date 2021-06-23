UTEP, TTUHSC partner to expand Borderland biomedical research

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- Doctors from UTEP and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of El Paso are collaborating to expand health and medical research in the Borderland.

The partnership program will focus on researching diseases like Covid-19, leukemia and ovarian cancer, among others.

The two schools announced details of the partnership Wednesday, in which each institution will contribute up to $100,00 over two years to assist with the research projects.



Dr. Richard Lange, president of TTUHSC El Paso, said he also expects this program will expand in the future by attracting grant funding.

“Biomedical research is the backbone of medicine, and funding from seed grants is incredibly important, as it allows our researchers to begin their studies on conditions prevalent in our region and life-altering medical treatments,” he said.