1 fully-vaccinated El Pasoan among 8 new Covid deaths

EL PASO, Texas -- Eight more El Pasoans died from Covid-19 over the past week, with one of those being a breakthrough death involving a fully vaccinated person who also had underlying health issues, the El Department of Public Health announced Monday.

One of the deaths had no underlying illness, officials indicated. The eight latest victims ranged in age from their 30s to 90s and included:

1 man in his 30s

1 woman in their 50s

2 men in their 60s

1 man in his 70s

1 woman in her 70s

1 man in his 80s

1 man in his 90s

The total number of breakthrough deaths now stands at 23 and the cumulative total of all Covid deaths during the pandemic in El Paso County numbers 2,787.

Meanwhile, 655 new virus cases were reported over the past week in El Paso County, with 192 of those being breakthrough infections.

Active infections in El Paso County are currently at 1,466.

Health officials advised that the number of El Pasoans believed to have recovered from Covid-19 throughout the pandemic was 140,211. However, doctors say some recovered persons may still experience lasting health impacts from virus infection.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPstrong.org.

Local health leaders also continued to encourage vaccination for those who have not yet done so. Also, city clinics this week are now making the the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster shots available by appointment at the following locations.

301 George Perry

8 a.m. to Noon and 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday

El Paso Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza

Noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday

8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday

City of El Paso Covid-19 Clinics

8 a.m. to Noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday

220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton)

7380 Remcon

9341 Alameda

9566 Railroad

To make a booster shot appointment, residents can visit EPCovidVaccine.com and click on the registration form, or you can call (915) 212-6843.