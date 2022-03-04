Area testing sites adjust hours due to decline in Covid-19 testing demands

EL PASO, Texas - The City of El Paso said beginning March 7 the mega testing sites and the convention center site will adjust their hours of operation.

A marked decline in the demand for testing is the reason for the reduction.

The UTEP, Nations Tobin Park, and Don Haskins Recreation Center mega testing sites will operate Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The County Sports Park mega site will operate Monday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The El Paso Convention Center will be closed on Sundays and will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

For those who need to get the Covid-19 vaccine, the convention center site and the city's Covid-19 clinics are now taking walk-ins. Those wanted to go at a particular time, you can set up an appointment at www.epcovidvaccine.com.

All clinics are open from 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.