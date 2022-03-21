Covid-19 cases in El Paso for CDC week 11

EL PASO, Texas – There were 18 Covid-19 related deaths in El Paso for CDC week 11. That brings the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,374.

The deaths occurred over a four-month period. (December = 3; January = 3; February = 6; March = 6)

All 18 patients had underlying conditions. They include:

1 man in his 30s

1 woman in her 40s

1 man in his 50s

2 women in their 50s

1 man in his 60s

2 women in their 60s

2 women in their 70s

5 men in their 80s

1 woman in her 80s

1 man in his 90s

1 woman in her 90s

There were 382 new breakthrough Covid-19 cases. Eight of the 18 deaths were breakthrough deaths. That brings total breakthrough deaths to 191.

There were 323 new Covid-19 cases reported for the week. There were 695 additional cases reported as part of delayed results.

Daily updated Covid-19 numbers can be found on epstrong.org.