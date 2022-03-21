Covid-19 cases in El Paso for CDC week 11
EL PASO, Texas – There were 18 Covid-19 related deaths in El Paso for CDC week 11. That brings the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,374.
The deaths occurred over a four-month period. (December = 3; January = 3; February = 6; March = 6)
All 18 patients had underlying conditions. They include:
- 1 man in his 30s
- 1 woman in her 40s
- 1 man in his 50s
- 2 women in their 50s
- 1 man in his 60s
- 2 women in their 60s
- 2 women in their 70s
- 5 men in their 80s
- 1 woman in her 80s
- 1 man in his 90s
- 1 woman in her 90s
There were 382 new breakthrough Covid-19 cases. Eight of the 18 deaths were breakthrough deaths. That brings total breakthrough deaths to 191.
There were 323 new Covid-19 cases reported for the week. There were 695 additional cases reported as part of delayed results.
Daily updated Covid-19 numbers can be found on epstrong.org.
