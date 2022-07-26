Napping and High Blood Pressure

CNN--

Taking a nap on a lazy afternoon can be relaxing and even refreshing but it could also be a sign of some health risks.

A new study shows that frequent napping is linked to a 12% higher risk of developing high blood pressure. Taking regular naps is associated with 24% higher risk of having a stroke.

One clinical psychologist who studies sleep states that taking naps is not harmful itself but it could be an indication of inadequate sleep at night. Losing that much needed sleep is associated with higher health risks.