stress caused by the Midterm Election

EL PASO, Texas - Were you anxious about this year's midterm election? It’s not an official diagnosis, but psychiatrists say Election Stress Disorder is very real. Yet, it is important to pause and think about what this stress represents and what the solutions are.

One source of stress is the length of the election cycle. It can feel like it will never end which results in feeling consistently in a state of high alert. There are then questions that can keep you up late at night: like what does my future look like now that this candidate won? How will things change or stay the same?

If you feel stressed, the best solution is by turning the phone off, limit your news intake, and even practice meditation. Avoid dwelling on things you can’t control. Many people immediately imagine worst-case scenarios when things didn’t pan out how they wanted.