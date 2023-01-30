CDC recognizes January as National Birth Defect awareness month

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- About 1 in 33 babies in the U.S. is born with a birth defect each year, according to the CDC.

Birth defects are structural changes that affect one or more parts of the body. This includes the heart, brain, feet, and hands. These defects are formed during the first three months of the pregnancy when the baby’s organs are forming.

Even though birth defects have been occurring in children for centuries, it is still an issue that can be controlled. Yes, not all birth defects can be prevented, but many are reliant on the mother’s lifestyle.

Some vaccinations protect you from infections that can cause birth defects. Taking vitamin supplements, that have folic acid. A healthy weight can decrease the baby’s chances of having a birth defect. According to the CDC.

You can Speak with your healthcare provider about medicines you can take as well.

Understanding birth defects can help those affected have the information they need to seek proper care.