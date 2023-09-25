Free at-home Covid tests available to Americans starting Monday

LAs CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Starting Monday, September 25, every U.S. household can again place an order to receive four free COVID-19 rapid tests, delivered directly to their home.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVIDtests.gov program has distributed over 755 million tests to American households, 310 million of which went to households in underserved communities.

This fall, the CDC also recommends updated Covid shots for everyone 6 months and older.

The new shots, made by Pfizer and Moderna, target a subvariant of omicron, called XBB.1.5. The CDC said more than 90% of the Covid viruses circulating right now are closely related to that strain.

The agency said some vulnerable groups may need multiple shots, including children 4 and younger who have never been vaccinated and people with weak immune systems.

In general, elderly people are most at risk for severe complications of covid, including hospitalization and death.