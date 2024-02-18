Skip to Content
Success and Spirit: Highlights from the El Paso Marathon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Marathon recently showcased a range of races, including the full marathon (26.2 miles), half marathon (13.1 miles), 5K (3.1 miles), and a kids' dash (1/4 mile).

Officials confirmed that participation in the marathon has rebounded to pre-COVID levels, with close to four thousand people from diverse backgrounds participating.

Participants converged at the El Paso County Coliseum, arriving early and eagerly anticipating their respective races.

Among them were friends, couples, kids, and family members, all motivated by various reasons - from personal fitness goals to supporting loved ones.

Decked out in running shoes, shorts, and sports attire, participants focused not just on the race but also on making lasting memories.

Runners traveled from different locations, to experience the event.

The community's support was palpable at the finish line, with spectators cheering and holding signs for each participant.

