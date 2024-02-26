Skip to Content
Health

Del Sol Medical Center patient shares life-saving heart procedure journey

Pixabay
By
New
Published 10:37 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As American Heart Month draws to a close, Del Sol Medical Center patient Mike Menager shares his remarkable journey of undergoing a life-saving heart procedure at the hospital.

Over a year and a half ago, Mike received a pacemaker installation to address his heart condition.

However, his health continued to deteriorate, prompting his cardiologist, Dr. Benedetti, to explore further treatment options.

Recognizing that the pacemaker alone was insufficient for Mike's heart, Dr. Benedetti recommended CCM therapy—a heart failure treatment utilizing a specialized device to aid heart function.

Today, thanks to the CCM therapy, Mike experiences improved blood pressure and has regained mobility, no longer relying on a cane for walking.

Stay tuned as Mike shares his inspiring story of overcoming heart failure with the help of Del Sol Medical Center's innovative treatments.

Article Topic Follows: Health

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content