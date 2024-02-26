Del Sol Medical Center patient shares life-saving heart procedure journey

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As American Heart Month draws to a close, Del Sol Medical Center patient Mike Menager shares his remarkable journey of undergoing a life-saving heart procedure at the hospital.

Over a year and a half ago, Mike received a pacemaker installation to address his heart condition.

However, his health continued to deteriorate, prompting his cardiologist, Dr. Benedetti, to explore further treatment options.

Recognizing that the pacemaker alone was insufficient for Mike's heart, Dr. Benedetti recommended CCM therapy—a heart failure treatment utilizing a specialized device to aid heart function.

Today, thanks to the CCM therapy, Mike experiences improved blood pressure and has regained mobility, no longer relying on a cane for walking.

Stay tuned as Mike shares his inspiring story of overcoming heart failure with the help of Del Sol Medical Center's innovative treatments.