Skip to Content
Health

Las Palmas Medical Center marks milestone with 250th LAAO device implant procedure

By
Updated
today at 10:55 AM
Published 10:10 AM

Las Palmas Medical Center has reached a significant milestone by completing its 250th Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion (LAAO) device implant procedure.

This minimally invasive procedure is essential for patients with atrial fibrillation who cannot take long-term blood thinners, as it reduces their risk of stroke.

Dr. Francisco Gonzalez, the medical director of electrophysiology at Las Palmas Medical Center, shares insights on this achievement and the importance of the LAAO procedure.

Article Topic Follows: Health

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content