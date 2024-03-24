Las Palmas Medical Center marks milestone with 250th LAAO device implant procedure

Las Palmas Medical Center has reached a significant milestone by completing its 250th Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion (LAAO) device implant procedure.

This minimally invasive procedure is essential for patients with atrial fibrillation who cannot take long-term blood thinners, as it reduces their risk of stroke.

Dr. Francisco Gonzalez, the medical director of electrophysiology at Las Palmas Medical Center, shares insights on this achievement and the importance of the LAAO procedure.