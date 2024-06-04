Rural Texas healthcare facilities can now apply for funding to incentivize new nurses

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Agriculture just announced it is taking applications for the Rural Nursing Recruitment and Retention Program.

The program gives rural healthcare facilities money to entice nurses to work for them. The stipends can be up to $15,000.

"Eligible institutions include any healthcare facility that employs nurses, provides direct patient care, accepts Medicare and Medicaid, and is located within a rural Texas county with a population of 68,000 or less," the department explained. "Providing funding to these institutions ensures that they have the tools to better serve their communities, demonstrating TDA’s commitment to expanding medical access for all Texans."

The applications are due by June 27, 2024 at 11:59 PM.

“We’re at a critical point with health care in rural Texas,” Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. “Rural health facilities are losing hardworking nurses left and right due to understaffing and burnout. These funds will help these facilities recruit and retain nurses, who are so necessary in providing quality healthcare."