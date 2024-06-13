El Paso health expert weighs in on heat-related illnesses as temps rise

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Our ABC-7 First Alert continues in the Borderland because of the heat, temperatures throughout El Paso are expected to reach 109, Las Cruces 108. This makes Thursday the hottest day of 2024 so far.

City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza, sat down with ABC-7 about the importance of staying safe in this heat.

Ocaranza said heat related illnesses can include, heat cramps, heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

He said it can range from very mild to severe, heat stroke can even lead to death.

He said those experiencing these illnesses would be feeling sick, and becoming very sweaty, some even having confusion.

He recommends to bring them inside, to a cooler area and start to cool the body off.

Ocaranza said the vulnerable groups need to have extra caution when outdoors, that includes people that are 65 years and older, those people that have chronic conditions, pregnant women and infants.

He adds to take advantage of the cooling centers that have opened across the city. Click here for a list of them.