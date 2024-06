EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Emergence Health Network hosted its annual Hiring Fair today, June 19, 2024. EHN hosted the job fair at 10737 Gateway West from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Job seekers were encouraged to prepare for on-the-spot interviews by bringing their resume. EHN says they serve multiple patients and clinics in El Paso and have more than 700 people employed in the area.

