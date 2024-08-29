ABC-7 at 4: Meridian Medical & Associates to host Health Expo honoring local Veterans

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—Meridian Medical & Associates, a local veteran and minority-owned clinic will host a Health expo to honor veterans in the El Paso community. Veterans.

The expo will be held on September 7th, 2024, at Meridian Medical and Associates LLC, 1900 N Mesa Suite B, El Paso, TX 79902.

They will also be accepting canned food and monetary donations. The money received will go to a local organization that helps feed the community and veterans.