Skip to Content
Health

ABC-7 at 4: Meridian Medical & Associates to host Health Expo honoring local Veterans

thumbnail_image
By
New
Published 9:43 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—Meridian Medical & Associates, a local veteran and minority-owned clinic will host a Health expo to honor veterans in the El Paso community. Veterans.

The expo will be held on September 7th, 2024, at Meridian Medical and Associates LLC, 1900 N Mesa Suite B, El Paso, TX 79902.

They will also be accepting canned food and monetary donations. The money received will go to a local organization that helps feed the community and veterans.

Article Topic Follows: Health
abc-7
el paso
kvia

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content