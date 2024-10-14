YISD kicks off Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program at eight schools

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- In an effort to promote healthier eating and overall student well being, the Ysleta Independent School District started their Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program at eight different campuses for the 2024-2025 school year.

Starting Tuesday, October 15th, students at those eight schools will receive fresh fruit and vegetables during the school day on Tuesdays and Thursdays until May 29th, 2025.

The eight schools include Capistrano Elementary School, North Loop Elementary School, Parkland Elementary School, Pasodale Elementary School, REL Washington International School, Riverside Elementary School, Thomas Manor Elementary School, and Ysleta Elementary School.

The Texas Department of Agriculture awarded these schools more than $200,000 to purchase the fruits and vegetables after the district applied for the funds spring.