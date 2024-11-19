University Medical Center Foundation of El Paso receives $422,692 grant from Paso del Norte Health Foundation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- University Medical Center Foundation of El Paso (UMCF) received a $422,692 grant from the Paso del Norte Health Foundation. The money will fund the launch of Diabetes Care Plus, a three-year care management program.

"This initiative is designed to assist diabetes patients who are struggling to manage their condition effectively," a spokesperson for UMCF explained Tuesday. "With this grant, a clinical pharmacist will work closely with physicians to coordinate patient care, provide personalized education, and ensure thorough follow-up, all aimed at improving patients' adherence to their treatment plans."

The program will run out of the UMC of El Paso Northeast Outpatient Clinic as a pilot program. Officials are also setting up a Collaborative Practice Agreement to formally set out patient care functions between physicians and the clinic's pharmacist. This will ensure the efficient management of drug therapy, patient education and counseling, and healthcare provider coordination.

UMC of El Paso cares for over 11,000 type II diabetes patients.

"Diabetes Care Plus will enable UMC of El Paso to implement evidence-based care management strategies for individuals facing challenges with their diabetes treatment plan," said Dr. Juan Castillo, the attending endocrinologist for the grant program.