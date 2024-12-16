Girl under 13 dies of the flu; first of the season in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso just announced that a girl under 13 has died of the flu. This is reported as the first flu-related death of the respiratory season, the City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) says. Officials say the girl had underlying health conditions.

“We are deeply saddened to report the tragic loss of a child in our community. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family during this difficult time,” said City-County Local Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza. “The best protection against the flu and its serious complications is vaccination. We strongly urge everyone aged 6 months and older to get their flu shot to protect themselves and those around them.”

City health officials recommend getting vaccinated against the flu. You can do so for free on a walk-in basis, Monday through Friday, form 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM at the following locations:

Ysleta Community Clinic: 110 Candelaria St.

Henderson Community Clinic: 721 S. Mesa St.

Northeast Community Clinic: 9566 Railroad Dr.

Westside Community Clinic: 7380 Remcon Cir.

The CDC says that high-risk groups include seniors 65 and older, young children, pregnant women, and people with chronic health conditions. Thousands of people are hospitalized with the flu every year, officials say.

"In 2023, the City reported 722 flu cases from October through December, a significant increase compared to 280 cases during the same period in 2022," a city spokesperson explained. "The seasonal flu is caused by two main types of influenza viruses, A and B, both of which contribute to annual flu epidemics."