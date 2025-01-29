ABC-7 at 4: NOVA Career Institute offers opportunities to local students

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-A new El Paso school offers a pathway to success through education that will prepare students for the challenges and opportunities of the workforce. Dr. Hector Lopez, Medical Program Director, talks about NOVA Career Institute, why it was founded, its mission, and the programs offered. For more information about NOVA Career Institute and our programs, visit www.novacareerinstitute.com or call at 915-222-8187.

