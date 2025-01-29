Skip to Content
Health

ABC-7 at 4: NOVA Career Institute offers opportunities to local students

Acquired Through MGN Online on 10/03/2023
Pixabay
Acquired Through MGN Online on 10/03/2023
By
New
Published 9:00 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-A new El Paso school offers a pathway to success through education that will prepare students for the challenges and opportunities of the workforce. Dr. Hector Lopez, Medical Program Director, talks about  NOVA Career Institute, why it was founded, its mission, and the programs offered. For more information about NOVA Career Institute and our programs, visit www.novacareerinstitute.com or call at 915-222-8187.

Article Topic Follows: Health

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content