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Warrior Walk brings M.S. community together

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today at 9:49 PM
Published 9:41 PM

Saturday morning the El Paso Multiple Sclerosis Community held a Warrior Walk at Memorial Park.

Organizers said it is a meaningful opportunity to bring together families, friends, and advocates to support those living with Multiple Sclerosis, raise awareness, and celebrate the strength of El Paso's MS community.

"If you yourself have M.S. or you're not sure, I would suggest, first of all, to not be afraid. You're not alone. This is the whole point of this, is to know that you are not alone. There is a whole community out here of people and support. Reach out. This is dear to my heart. I started this a long time ago because I've been living with M.S. for most of my life. And just know you're not alone," said Natalie Asencio, President and founder of El Paso MS Community.

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Jerry Najera

Jerry Najera is an ABC-7 reporter/photographer.

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