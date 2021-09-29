Why pink? History of the breast cancer ribbon

Breast Cancer

When you see a pink ribbon, most people can identify that it represents a cause connected to breast cancer. But how did the pink ribbon come to be the symbol of breast cancer?

According to PinkRibbon.org, the original breast cancer ribbon was peach. Charlotte Hayley, a breast cancer survivor, introduced the peach ribbon by attaching them to cards to grow awareness for the fight against breast cancer. Hayley distributed the cards and ribbons to people ranging from local shoppers to First Ladies, according to PinkRibbon.org.

The pink ribbon was originated by the Susan G. Komen foundation, according to PinkRibbon.org. The organization started distributing them at their New York City race in the early 1990s. While Susan G. Komen's ribbons were distributed on a local level, it wasn't until Self magazine's editor-in-chief Alexandra Penney, Hayley and Estee Lauder Cosmetics teamed up that the ribbons became a national symbol.

As part of Estee Lauder and Self magazine's breast cancer awareness initiative they decided to team up with Hayley and create pink ribbons. The magazine promoted breast cancer awareness and the cosmetics company distributed the pink ribbons, according to PinkRibbon.org.

Now, the pink ribbon can be seen on various grocery store items, clothing and even on NFL fields in October.