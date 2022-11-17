The holiday travel season, the busiest time of the year

EL PASO, Texas - The holidays are undoubtedly the busiest travel time of the year. Things like transportation delays, and traffic seems to happen to us all. With some thoughtful planning, you can ease some travel headaches when heading home for the holidays.

Airport officials are saying passenger traffic for the Thanksgiving holiday through New Year’s is set to exceed 2019 levels, when 93 million people packed US flights.

The rising demand means fliers will pay the price at the ticket counter: airfare costs around Thanksgiving time are up 43% from last year, according to the travel booking app Hopper. You don't want to spend the money on a ticket and miss your flight. The best way to avoid missing your flight is by arriving at the airport two hours before boarding.

Winter weather in the US and the usual increased demand for flying during a six-week holiday window may add to travelers’ woes. There are a limited number of flights available for Thanksgiving and Christmas, so it is important to book as early as possible for the best price.