City of El Paso reminds community to keep parks clean Easter Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Easter is a time for fun, family and festivities but the City of El Paso wants to remind the community to help keep parks clean while doing so.

The city asks park visitors to leave confetti-filled eggs at home.

They said in the past, it has taken the Parks and Maintenance Department three to four days to get rid of trash left behind by users on Easter Sunday.

To keep parks clean, additional trash bins will be placed at city parks and additional staff will be working through the weekend.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their trash bags and pick them up after Easter activities.

They said charcoal should not be left on the ground, grass or by trees.

Alcoholic beverages and smoking (including e-cigarettes) are not allowed.

They add pets are always welcome at city parks, but pet owners are reminded to pick up pet waste and keep pets on a leash.