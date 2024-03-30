Events happening across the Borderland this Easter Weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's Easter weekend, that means lots of outdoor fun for the family to enjoy!

Egg-stravaganzoo returns to the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens. There will be egg candy stations, animal enrichment treats, and performances happening throughout the day.

It's happening Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children ages 3 to 12 are encouraged to bring Easter baskets.

Next, the 46th Annual North Easter Parade is kicking off Saturday morning starting at 10 a.m.

The parade will snake its way from Magoffin middle school to Tobin park, showcasing the creativity and community spirit of northeast El Paso.

It will feature a variety of floats, performances, and participants from local businesses, events, teams, schools, and more. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

Finally, The city is inviting you to join in on the fun this Easter weekend with the parks and recreation Easter Eggs-stravaganza carnival.

There is exciting activities for kids of all ages including jumping balloons, games, and arts and crafts.

Saturday there'll be more events at various centers from 10 a-m to 1 p-m.

· Chamizal Community Center, 2119 Cypress Ave.

· Don Haskins Recreation Center, 7400 High Ridge Dr.

· Galatzan Recreation Center, 650 Wallenberg Dr.

· Gary Del Palacio Recreation Center, 3001 Parkwood Dr.

· Marty Robbins Recreation Center, 11620 Vista Del Sol Dr.

· Nolan Richardson Recreation Center, 4435 Maxwell Ave.

· Officer David Ortiz Recreation Center, 563 N. Carolina Dr.

· Pat O’Rourke Recreation Center, 901 N. Virginia St.

· Pavo Real Recreation Center, 9301 Alameda Ave.

· Sylvia A. Carreon Community Center, 701 Lomita Dr.

· The Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall Dr.

· Valle Bajo Recreation Center, 7380 Alameda Ave.

· Wayne Thornton Community Center at Grandview, 3134 Jefferson Ave.