Volunteer with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank this Thanksgiving

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As Thanksgiving approaches, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank (EPFH) is reaching out to the community, urging individuals to play a crucial role in helping food-insecure neighbors.

Traditionally, the day before Thanksgiving sets records for EPFH, and this year, they're calling for volunteers to make an impact.

Volunteers are the backbone of efforts to meet the growing demand during the Thanksgiving holiday. By joining the volunteer team, you contribute to the smooth flow of the distribution process, ensuring every family receives the assistance they require.

EPFH officials say your dedication not only helps those in need but also turns Thanksgiving into a truly meaningful experience for the entire community.

They are inviting you to come and be a part of making a significant impact on the lives of our neighbors facing food insecurity.

If you're interested in volunteering or donating, please click here for more information.