More meetings set for next week to discuss EPISD “Destination District Redesign” plan

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One of 10 meetings between the El Paso Independent School District and the public took place on Wednesday, May 1st. The district spoke with families to discusses their "Destination District Redesign" plan.

As ABC-7 reported Wednesday, The redesign process will include "assessing facilities", as well as closing down and consolidating campuses, according to a statement on the district's website.

EPISD stated that this will be a three-phase plan, with Phase I including 10 meetings to speak with the community and gather feedback from families.

Phase II will "share the proposed high-quality seat criteria to the community," and will include more analysis and public conversations, according to the district.

The third and final phase, will include recommendations proposed to the Board of Trustees. Any recommendations or plans will be brought in for the 2025-2026 school year, according to information from EPISD.

ABC-7 has all the dates and locations of the upcoming meetings listed here.