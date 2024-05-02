Skip to Content
Water rescue crew pull 7 migrants out of the Rio Grande in Sunland Park

Update: A Sunland Park Fire Department official says the call came in at 9 AM and it took about an hour for the crew to rescue all seven people.

This happened off of Racetrack and McNutt.

The seven people were confirmed migrants and were turned over to Border Patrol.

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Water rescue crews with the Sunland Park Fire Department pulled seven people out of the Rio Grande this morning.

The images show CBP agents at the scene of the rescue.

They say that no one was injured. The department posted photos on social media of the rescue.

ABC-7 is working to learn more information.

