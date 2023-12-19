Bel Air High School Students Crochet Joy: Handmade Beanies Bring Warmth and Generosity

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In a heartwarming initiative led by Rita Sanchez, a dedicated Fashion Design Teacher at Bel Air High School, students united to crochet over 500 handmade beanies destined for a charitable cause.

The Student Council kicked off the project by generously donating the necessary yarn, setting the stage for a collaborative effort with a shared goal – to give back to the community.

From the initial yarn donation to the collection of the finished products, the journey of these beanies has been nothing short of remarkable.

Now, the spotlight turns to the students who dedicated their time and talent to crochet these meaningful gifts.

The recipients of Bel Air High School's handmade beanies include El Paso's Children's Hospital, Child Protected Services, the Evelyn Solís Foundation, and Three Oaks Hospice.