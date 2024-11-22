Skip to Content
“Magic Lights” at Wet N’ Wild Water World start off the holiday season

ANTHONY, Texas (KVIA) - Wet N' Wild Water World starts the holiday season with a lights display for the entire family.

It is a drive-through lights experience that includes LED technology and digital animation featuring holiday scenes and characters.

Families can follow the path as it goes through the various holiday scenes.

The "Magic of Lights" is open to the public Monday through Thursday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 5:30 to 10 p.m. until January 4.

For ticket information head to https://magicoflights.com/locations/el-paso-tx-2/?utm_source=website&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=magic_of_lights.

