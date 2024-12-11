El Paso Fire offers tips on safety and Christmas decorations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Many people around the city are turning their living rooms into a winter wonderland in preparation of the holiday season, El Paso Fire Department wants to be sure everyone is being safe while celebrating by offering some safety tips.

According National Fire Protection Association, every year US fire departments respond to an average of 155 house fires caused by Christmas trees.

Hector Gonzalez, spokesperson for the El Paso fire department says Christmas decorations on the tree should only be on when someone is home to monitor them.

"It's best practice for people to turn off their lights when they leave the house. Also, before going to sleep, they should turn off their lights as well." Gonzalez said.

Other tips include: