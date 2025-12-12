Sunflower Bank celebrating the holidays with model train display

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In Downtown El Paso, the Sunflower Bank has set up its holiday model railroad display.

This model train is put on in partnership with the Railroad Model and Historical Association of El Paso.

This is the fifth year the railroad exhibit is being displayed.

The model includes trains you might recognize, such as the Polar Express.

See the model train display at Sunflower Bank's downtown branch, located at 201 East Main Street.